Happy Birthday, Letitia Wright! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Style & Grace On The Red Carpet

Letitia Wright hopped on most of our radars with her breakout role in Black Panther . Her witty, uber-intelligent character caused us to fall in love with her as an actress. Since the movie’s release, she has been hitting the red carpet hard. One things for sure, she has a fashion flare that is undeniable.

Whether in a two-piece suit or a frilly gown, Letitia always looks classic. Her style can be defined as sleek, clean, and timeless. Whatever she wears today can be worn for years to come. She often collaborates with stylist Ade Samuel who fully understands Letitia’s aesthetic.

Besides acting and fashion, Letitia has taken on the beauty world. In 2018 she became an ambassador for skincare and makeup brand BareMinerals. She acknowledged and struggled with the lack of representation in the black beauty world. This collaboration allowed her to become what she felt was needed.

Letitia is a rising star that has an amazing career ahead of her. In honor of her 26th birthday, we’re revisiting 10 times she gave us style and grace on the red carpet.

