Happy Birthday Dej Loaf! Here Are 10 Of Her Boldest Hairstyles

Dej Loaf hit the music scene a few years ago with hits like, “Try me,” and “In Living Color.” Although music is her claim to fame, the Detroit rapper proves that she is more than just her lyrical talent.
Dej Loaf has a face like none other. I mean, this girl is flawless. She started her career with an androgynous style and slowly began to morph into to the woman who wore heels and a low-cut blouse on the red carpet. As her style evolved and Dej grew as an artist, designers added her to their roster as a model to their runway shows. Her walk has been featured in the Kia Style 360 show.
Besides her music, fashion, and beauty, Dej Loaf is known for her bold hair styles. There’s not a wig she’s not afraid to wear, no matter how over the top it may be. She is every hairstylists’ dream client. From fishbowl cuts to structured braids, Dej Loaf has done it all.
In honor of her 29th birthday (4/8), we’re highlight 10 of Dej Loaf’s boldest hairdos.
1. DEJ LOAF ON THE SET OF MUSIC CHOICE, 2016Source:Getty
Dej Loaf visited the set of Music Choice with her hair simply styled in a slick back bun.
2. DEJ LOAF VISITS SIRIUS XM, 2017Source:Getty
Dej Loaf paid a visit to the SiriusXM Studios with her hair styled in chest-length braids.
3. DEF LOAF AT THE ROC NATION PRE-GRAMMY BRUNCH, 2018Source:Getty
Dej Loaf attends the 2018 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch with her hair styled in ombre braids.
4. DEJ LOAF FRONT ROW OF THE GYPSY SPORT SHOW, 2016Source:Getty
Dej Loaf attended the Gypsy Sport fashion show with her hair styled in ponytails accessorized with multicolored rubber bands.
5. DEJ LOAF AT THE KIA STYLE360 ROW A SEAT 4 COLLECTION SHOW, 2017Source:Getty
Dej Loaf attended Kia STYLE360’s Row A Seat 4 Collection show with her hair styled in a modern-day mullet.
6. DEJ LOAF FRONT ROW OF THE CHROMAT SHOW, 2017Source:Getty
Dej Loaf attended the Chromat fashion show with her hair styled in a super-kinky half up, half down look.
7. DEJ LOAF AT THE BET AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Dej Loaf attended the 2018 BET Awards in a platinum blonde fishbowl cut with pink tips.
8. DEJ LOAF AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Dej Loaf attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in a platinum blonde, exaggerated ninja bun.
9. DEJ LOAF FRONT ROW OF THE BOLNDS SHOW, 2017Source:Getty
Dej Loaf attended The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week with her hair styled in a fiery short cut.
10. DEJ LOAF AT THE COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL, 2018Source:Getty
Dej Loaf performed on the stage of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with her hair styled in long braids and a Chanel visor.