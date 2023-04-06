Feature Story

Fan Reactions: Gregory’s Prematurely Named Educator of the Year In New ‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode

Published on April 6, 2023

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Episodic images for Episode 220

Source: Gilles Mingasson / abc

“Abbott Elementary” returned in full swing with its latest episode last night on ABC. Season two, episode 20 follows the staff member who has been named “Educator of the Year.” Check out what else went down at our favorite elementary school and fan reactions inside.

Fans missed “Abbott Elementary” after a silent two weeks since its “Festival” episode dropped Mar. 15. On the latest episode, Gregory is named Educator of the Year. To his surprise and dismay, he received a full assembly with children reciting poetry and singing songs in his honor. The attention was overwhelming to him and the newest full time Abbott hire felt it was a little too premature. Gregory expressed that some of his other co-workers like Ms. Barbara were far more deserving. Meanwhile, Janine deals with a difficult student and an even more difficult parent. The drama continues as it is revealed that Barbara hasn’t completed her teaching requirements.

There were several moving parts this episode and even more laughs as the Abbott crew rallied up to support one another and their students. Like past episodes, several fans found this one to be quite relatable as teachers deal with unruly students and parents and school board’s making decisions to fulfill their diversity optics.

The most exciting part about this week’s episode is discovering what’s coming next week. In episode 21 titled “Mom,” a very special guest star is revealed. Taraji P. Henson is tapped to portray Janine’s mother, who fans have been eager to meet for two seasons now.

Catch up on the latest episode of “Abbott Elementary” on Hulu.

Check out some of our favorite fan reactions and catch a sneak peek of what’s next for Season two below:

1. Definitely Would Have Had Smoke With Quinta If There Wasn’t

Source:quintabrunson

2. Ms. Barbara Don’t Play

Source:sxarlights

3. And She Got Bars

Source:sweetenyah

4. Dr. Johnson To You

Source:sxarlights

5. So Precious

Source:westspalace

6. Everyone!

Source:westspalace

7. Far Too Kind

Source:sxarlights

8. Once Again, The Kids Need Emmys!

Source:ungodlywests

9. They Play Too Much

Source:dqrkholds

10. Calm Down, Jacob

Source:protagoniste221

11. Our Face Watching:

Source:RobynDMarley_

12. Oh Gregory

Source:abbottnocontext

13. CTFU

Source:nipsey

14. Yes, Seek Help!

Source:amyscntiaqo

15. Again, For Ms. Howard’s Bars

Source:MrMouthAlmighty

16. Dawww

Source:protagoniste221

17. Literally, So Adorable

Source:blkwatcher

18. Also, Pay Educators MORE!

Source:RobynDMarley_

19. Us:

Source:atb__william

20. It’s Always Mr. Johnson For Us

Source:98WKND

21. Giving Very Much So Knock If You Buck Cassandra

Source:willowhalliwell

22. Also:

Source:ldywdefitness

23. The Lessons On This Episode Are A1

Source:atb__william

24. Another One

Source:AbbottElemABC

25. Let’s Get Into What’s Next! Or Should We Say Who’s Next!!!

Source:AbbottElemABC

