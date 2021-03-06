Eddie Murphy is back in the conversation after the release of his newest film, Coming 2 America alongside Arsenio Hall and a star-studded cast. When a fan tweeted that Kevin Hart has a better filmography than his comedic peer, Twitter fans began to add their perspectives.
“Eddie Murphy got a better filmography than Kevin hart???? Don’t make me laugh,” tweeted @TMACCBLUE on Friday (March 5). Immediately, folks began to list out just how significant Murphy’s contributions to the big screen are, while also trying to make sense of why anyone would compare the two.
Murphy, who turns 60 this April, has appeared in 40 feature films spanning decades after making his Hollywood debut in 1982 with 48 Hrs. The decade also spawned 1988’s Coming To America, which remains one of Murphy’s early classics and still lives on as a favorite of even the most casual fan of the former Saturday Night Live star’s work.
Among other hits such as 1992’s Boomerang and 1996’s The Nutty Professor, Murphy also voiced Mushu in the 1998 animation hit, Mulan. The 2000s also featured a lot of Murphy’s character Donkey in the hit Shrek franchise.
Hart, who turns 42 in July, began his film career in 2002, and will he doesn’t have the number of genre-defining hits as Murphy, Hart still has appeared in several big-ticket features and is part of the Jumanji franchise. He also continues to produce stand-up comedy specials and has a massive social media presence along with a host of ventures and upcoming projects.
In all fairness, these two men have had different careers and are from totally separate eras. Still, comparisons happened in Murphy’s time so Hart being in the conversation makes sense for the younger set.
Across Twitter, the debate is raging and we’ve got those reactions below.
Photo: Getty
Eddie Murphy Vs. Kevin Hart Debate Kicks Off On Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
these clowns comparing THE Eddie Murphy to... kevin hart— Neal Riggers (@ChrisCrackNDC) March 6, 2021
take me now, I think I’m finally ready to go 🤦🏾♂️
2.
Imagine pressing send on this tweet. 🤣🤣🤡🤡— Neale (@AbeFroman) March 6, 2021
3.
Eddie Murphy as Mushu is better than Kevin Hart's filmography. https://t.co/IwyEcI8TI4— BLEBLEDADON (@BLE5SING) March 6, 2021
4.
The problem is y'all think that Kevin Hart and Eddie Murphy exist in the same realm of funny.— leave my family alone (@slimmmaw) March 6, 2021
They don't.
5.
There is not one movie Kevin Hart has been in that even touches an Eddie Murphy movie. Not one. Y'all be on here playing.— WOLFMAN’S GOT NARDS (@staycoogi) March 6, 2021
6.
Eddie Murphy can play more than 5 different characters in one movie,Kevin hart doesn’t have that kind of range move💀 https://t.co/y4CPZjdfst— PAIN (@fohpleighboii) March 6, 2021
7.
Eddie Murphy did all of that before social media and streaming services. If that ability to advertise wasn’t there for Kevin Hart, I don’t know if he would’ve blown up like he did. Btw, no disrespect to @KevinHart4real , his work ethic is amazing.— Hasani (@Hasani0704) March 6, 2021
8.
The movies Eddie Murphy made before he was 25 alone blow Kevin Hart's filmography out of the water! pic.twitter.com/TinhLBU51f— #34 Forever ♌️ (@aaricka34) March 6, 2021
9.
People really comparing Kevin Hart to Eddie Murphy?! Eddie Murphy is funny, Kevin Hart is not. Also Eddie Murphy has acting range.— Vishawn's lil sister (@airkid88) March 6, 2021
10.
Eddie murphy got damn near EVERYTHING on Kevin Hart, don’t make me crack a smile https://t.co/78lebDeaPb— Judah Adon (@JTthe15th) March 6, 2021
11.
Eddie Murphy in Shrek alone trumps anything Kevin hart has & will do in film— TiaTamera #桜 (@TBHer_) March 6, 2021
12.
Kevin Hart would even agree that Eddie Murphy has a filmography better than Kevin Hart. https://t.co/0Jk6NxWx8j— Chad Clarke (@MrChadClarke) March 6, 2021
13.
The fact that y’all woke up on this Saturday morning to compare Kevin Hart to living legend Eddie Murphy is disrespectful enough.— Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) March 6, 2021
Go back to bed and try it again. pic.twitter.com/vvnm7AD1EV
14.
Why is someone on my TL comparing Kevin Hart to Eddie Murphy?? I see y’all still smoking crack from the 80’s pic.twitter.com/4vcQiKDBA0— Ms.⭕️ctober (@OohMy1019) March 6, 2021
15.
The youths who say Kevin Hart's career trumps Eddie Murphy's think so b/c they think history began with their awareness, and are ignorant of the fact that Eddie was breaking records & making history before they were born. The reason for their crap take also 100% disproves it lol— @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) March 6, 2021