Drake Shares Photos Of His Son Adonis For The First Time & He Is A Cutie!

During this time of Self-quarantine and for some, self-reflection, Drake shared a photo of this son Adonis to the world for the very first time. Drizzy shared a set of family photos with his mother and father along with his son, Adonis, and mother, Sophie Brussaux.

In the Instagram post, Drake wrote about insight on his thoughts during this Quarantine season:

What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors, so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality.

Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.

While Drake is in “album mode,” it is clear that his main thoughts are revolving around family and that is dope. Also, Adonis is a show-stealer! See the photo below.

