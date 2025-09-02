All weekend, social media was convinced that President Donald Trump had died, with rumors flying that the White House was trying to cover it up. The fact that he hadn’t tweeted all weekend is very unusual for someone notorious for posting anything and everything, which sparked speculation. White House also posted old photos of Trump golfing, claiming they were recent, which only intensified speculation.
Users on the social media platform “X” seemed to be joyful when they thought Donald was dead; however, since his appearance in a press conference, they’ve changed their tune and are a bit upset he isn’t.
Meanwhile, some continue to speculate whether he’s really alive or not and that his recent appearances could have been pre-recorded, keeping conspiracy theories alive.
Though we don’t wish death on anyone. The social media memes and reactions have been hilarious.
TRENDING: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says President Trump Is Putin’s “H*e”
Here are some of our favorite “X” reactions to the social media hashtag #trumpdead
Donald Trump’s Death Rumors: Social Media Reactions was originally published on majic945.com
1. Protester in New York
2. No Jokes?
3. Weekend At Bernie’s
4. The Simpsons Havent Been Wrong Yet
5. Dodging Epstein Files
6. Golf Parody
7. Professional Actor?
8. When The White House Wants You To Do A Press Conference
9. Maybe Next Time
10. He’s still alive
11. The trump livestream
12. Skin On
13. Live Conference
14. The Voice
15. Pre-recorded Video
16. Throwin Sum On The Grill
17. 50 Minute Delay
18. He’s Okay
19. 16 Minutes Late
20. Something Not So Chill Happened
21. Trump Alive
22. Everyone on X Right Now
23. This Might Be It
24. Finding Out Myself
25. Rocket Town
26. Live Stream
27. Just Waiting
28. checking if the Donald is dead
29. Mexico Will Pay For The Funeral
30. He’s Still Breathing
31. We Will Fight
32. Tables Have Turned
33. Is Vance Excited?
-
Win $250 in Back 2 School Cash!
-
Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced
-
Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More
-
20 Photos of Ja'Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott
-
The Lo’Down with Lore’l: Kanye West Pops Up in Diddy’s Court Drama, Reginae Defends Lil Wayne
-
Island Frydays is Making a Comeback