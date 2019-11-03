CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Donald Trump Booed Relentlessly At UFC 244, Those Are The Facts #TrumpBooedAgain

Posted November 3, 2019

Trump at UFC 244

Source: Splash / Splash News


Donald Trump got booed, again. The Cheeto in Chief hit up UFC 244, in NYC’s Madison Square Garden, and as expected people let Putin’s Puppet know how they felt about him.

So if you’re down with the clique that actually cheered the racist President, as some reports say, we’re just going to assume you’re the Ops. But said cheers were mostly drowned out by the boos—those are the facts.

Anyway, UFC 244 featured The Rock presenting “BMF” (Baddest Motherf*cker) belt to Jorge Masvidal, who faded Nate Diaz (doctors stopped the fight in the 3rd).

But more importantly, peep the well-deserved Trump slander below.

Donald Trump Booed Relentlessly At UFC 244, Those Are The Facts #TrumpBooedAgain  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
In Conversation With The Diplomats - The Making Of 'Diplomatic Immunity'
Juelz Santana’s Condo Heading for The Auction Block
 15 hours ago
11.03.19
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Wiz Khalifa Has New Job As Baseball Coach
 15 hours ago
11.03.19
Blink 182 and Lil Wayne National Tour
Blink 182 Says Undercover Cops Ruined Tour With…
 15 hours ago
11.03.19
Fetty Wap Visits Music Choice
Fetty Wap Pleads Not Guilty To Hitting Valet…
 15 hours ago
11.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close