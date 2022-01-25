Does Young Thug Have a New Boo?! Meet ATL Baddie, Mariah The Scientist [Photos]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Did Young Thug just find the slither to his slat? New Atlanta artist, Mariah The Scientist has been spotted with Thugger quite a few times lately. Fans began to speculate when the two were spotted at the Atlanta Falcons game together ski-masked up.

Doesn’t get more Atlanta than that right? This is where it gets even more interesting, Young Thug bought Mariah The Scientist a Porsche for her 24th birthday.

Who is Mariah The Scientist?

Mariah Amani Buckles aka Mariah The Scientist is from Atlanta, Georgia. The ATL rising star got the stage name from her infatuation with science. Pretty simple reason right? Mariah signed to Tory Lanez record label One Umbrella & RCA in 2019. Fans fell in love with Mariah Scientist from her recent bop, ‘Always N Forever‘ featuring Lil Baby.

Dating rumors slowed down for a second between Thugger and Mariah, then she dropped the music video for her song ‘Walked In’ featuring Young Thug. In the video, it shows the two stars getting married. Twitter brought back up the dating rumors EXPIDISOUSLY!

Without further ado, check out photos of Young Thug’s rumored boo, Mariah The Scientist!

