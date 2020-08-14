DaBaby Endorses Kanye West For President, Black Twitter Drags Him For Da Bumping His Head

DaBaby is no stranger to controversy, but after voicing his choice for president Black Twitter left him bopping back out of political conversations.

On Tuesday (Aug 11), Kanye West took to Twitter to kick off a tweetstorm showing off various versions of prototypes for his upcoming sneaker silhouettes, sneak peeks at his GAP collaboration, among other ventures and samples before randomly throwing a nod to the North Carolina MC by quoting his now-infamous adlib.

“Lesssgoooooooooooo,” Kanye wrote. “Da baby ad lib by the way.”

Lesssgoooooooooooo — ye (@kanyewest) August 12, 2020

Da baby ad lib by the way — ye (@kanyewest) August 12, 2020

As many wondered if Yeezy was once again unraveling online after he sent out a barrage of over thirty tweets last night, DaBaby has officially responded to the shout-out, showing love for Kanye by endorsing him President, before adding that he is voting for him in November.

“Warning. Use the ‘let’s gooo’ adlib at your own risk. It makes you unstoppable,” wrote the chart-topping rapper in response. “Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me f*cked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye.”

Warning ⚠️ Use the “let’s gooo” adlib at your own risk. It makes you unstoppable. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) August 12, 2020

Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye. 🇺🇸 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) August 12, 2020

Of course, after the reckless tweet, fans called out the “BOP on Broadway” rapper for blindly supporting Kanye without researching the legitimacy of his candidacy noting that his influence makes the tweet even more dangerous.

We allowed him to get comfortable and now he won’t shut up. Please don’t let that 4’11 idiot with trash music sway your vote. Kanye is a coon and so is Da Baby. We have a job to do in November. — NAT. (@202natt) August 12, 2020

While many were calling out the “Suge” rapper for the ignorant endorsement, others called out the hypocrisy of calling for a boycott over his political choice but not over the fact he has publicly assaulted a woman.

Da Baby punch a bitch a no one blinks. He say he voting for Kanye and y’all make a petition for him to never speak publicly Jesus Christ 💀 — Teflon Shawn (@SHAWNxBEATS) August 12, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Kanye West has used social media to reach out to a younger artist. In July during a since-deleted tweetstorm that led to a temporary separation between Yeezy and wife Kim Kardashian, Ye took a moment to shout out Lil Baby, who he claimed the labels wouldn’t “let him work with.” After the shout out, Lil Baby reportedly took a flight out to Wyoming to work on some music for the severely delayed Donda: With Child.

Although DaBaby has yet to respond to the dragging, that didn’t stop Black Twitter from coming with the jokes and knowledge. Check out some of what they had to say below.

DaBaby Endorses Kanye West For President, Black Twitter Drags Him For Da Bumping His Head was originally published on hiphopwired.com