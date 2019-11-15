CouplesWeLove: Lena Waithe And Alana Mayo Secretly Jumped The Broom

Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe is out there living her best life—with her wife, film production executive Alana Mayo, right by her side. The power couple got engaged in 2017 and secretly got married!

The “Queen and Slim” writer and producer spilled her nuptial tea to John Legend, who was subbing in for Ellen Degeneres on her talk show.

“We snuck and did it, you know,” she told the “All Of Me” singer, showing off her wedding ring.

“We didn’t make any announcements or a big…We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse. Got married right in front of [late gay rights activist and politician] Harvey Milk‘s bust. [It was] her idea, as all good things are. And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there.’ And I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.”

Adding, “It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing,” she continued. “But also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that…Everybody should be able to do that.”

Awwww, we love it. Congrats y’all!

So to celebrate the beautiful couple here are some of their best pics together over the years.

