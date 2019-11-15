CLOSE
#CouplesWeLove: Lena Waithe And Alana Mayo Secretly Jumped The Broom

Posted 15 hours ago

Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe is out there living her best life—with her wife, film production executive Alana Mayo, right by her side. The power couple got engaged in 2017 and secretly got married!

The “Queen and Slim” writer and producer spilled her nuptial tea to John Legend, who was subbing in for Ellen Degeneres on her talk show.

“We snuck and did it, you know,” she told the “All Of Me” singer, showing off her wedding ring.

“We didn’t make any announcements or a big…We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse. Got married right in front of [late gay rights activist and politician] Harvey Milk‘s bust. [It was] her idea, as all good things are. And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there.’ And I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.”

Adding, “It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing,” she continued. “But also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that…Everybody should be able to do that.”

Awwww, we love it. Congrats y’all!

So to celebrate the beautiful couple here are some of their best pics together over the years.

#CouplesWeLove: Lena Waithe And Alana Mayo Secretly Jumped The Broom  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. I Do, My Love

I Do, My Love Source:Getty

2.

Source:Getty

3.

Source:Getty

4.

Source:Getty

5.

Source:false

6.

Source:false

7.

Source:false

8.

Source:false

9.

View this post on Instagram

Me and her. #Hamilton #SheGotThisBraceCauseSheOld

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

Source:false

10.

View this post on Instagram

Vegas baby.

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

Source:false

11.

View this post on Instagram

Candid. 📸: @rick.pics Filter? Nah.

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

Source:false

12.

View this post on Instagram

😘

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

Source:false

13.

Source:false

14.

View this post on Instagram

📸: @iamderay

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

Source:false

15.

View this post on Instagram

surprise(d)! co-conspirators not pictured.

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

Source:false

16.

View this post on Instagram

decided to just embrace this tourist thing.

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

Source:false

17.

View this post on Instagram

33. HBD my love!! 📷: @rick.pics

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

Source:false

18.

View this post on Instagram

celebrating #angelatthealter

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

Source:false

19.

View this post on Instagram

🙌🏾

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

Source:false

20.

Source:false

21.

Source:false
Photos
