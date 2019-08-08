LL Cool J and Simone Smith are celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary surrounded by fellow couples as they set sail on a luxury yacht. Simone thanked Cookie and Magic Johnson, who hosted the group of couples for their love and support.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to spend our anniversary, with other faith-filled married couples praying for our union, while the Lord our God continues to bless our union. @magicjohnson & @thecookiej thank you for hosting and sharing such an amazing vacation with us. You two are truly the best! Love you to the moon and back,” she captioned a photo of the clique.

Couples We Love: LL Cool J & Simone Smith’s Love Stands The Test Of Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com