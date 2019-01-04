Chris Stokes Breaks Silence About B2k Break-up Rumors

Negativity I will never play into. I never hurt any of B2K & Always had their best interest at heart including financially. I forgive any negative energy or tweets! God forgives and so do I. They back! Now stay positive in 2019 & Go get your tix! Enjoy them being back! Much love! pic.twitter.com/sSCRMCtdIM
You are a very positive person. It’s not true so you know. People who do that go to jail. But they are back together so go see the show. I’m happy for them. And hope the best for all of them. Take care, Chris