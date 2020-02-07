Valentine’s Day isn’t the only day you should take advantage of all the sexy lingerie for sale – it is a start though. This time of year lots of women are ready to pull out all the stops and invest in some fun, racy undergarments. In essence, it’s the perfect time to use our buying power to invest in black owned lingerie businesses. I’m an advocate for shopping black 365 days a year, but there is no better feeling than to enforce that practice during Black History Month.
The days of depending on Victoria’s Secret to supply your bedroom fantasy wardrobe are long gone. Not only have they shown themselves to not be size inclusive, they generally no longer speak to the current generation. Thankfully you can find a handful of black owned lingerie brands that cater to women of all sizes. They’ve been around long before Savage X Fenty and are just as affordable.
If you’re interested in redirecting your dollars back into the community, these brands will not disappoint. Check out 10 black owned lingerie brands to shop for Valentine’s Day and beyond.
1. MADE FOR CURVES VIVIAN LACE TEDDY, $52.00
Drop jaws with this simple red lace teddy by Made for Curves. Partner it with a sheer robe to give an added level of sexiness.
2. LOVE VERA’S ODIE EMBROIDERED STRAPPY CUTOUT TEDDY, $39.99
Love Vera’s Odie Embroidered Strappy cutout teddy is NOT for the shy. Get ready to show some serious skin in this sexy pink number.
3. SAVAGE X FENTY’S BIRTHDAY WISHES XTRA VIP BOX, $59.95
I mean, of course Savage X Fenty would be on the list of black owned lingerie brands you need to shop. That’s a no-brainer. For $59.95, you can purchase the V-front Microfiber Bralette, the Metallic Stars Underlined Bra, the Metallic Stars Crotchless High Leg Bikini, and fun accessories like the Savage X Fenty Collectible Wine Glass Set as well as the Double-ended Crop. Sounds like a good time.
4. ANYA LUST’S JULIETTE LACE BONDAGE LINGERIE SET, $345.00
This bondage-inspired lingerie set by Anya Lust is an entire mood. The color will pop against any skin tone and the lace adds a sexy, fun finish to the entire ensemble.
5. D BLEU DAZZLED’S ZODIAC SET, $255.00
Whew, Chile! The Zodiac set by D Bleu Dazzled is so hot, you may not need a Valentine’s Day date to wear this! The set includes zodiac gloves, bralette, high waist panty and meteor tights.
6. BIJTE LINGERIE’S TRIANGLE LACE AND SILK CAMI & LACE BOY SHORTS, $130.00
A classic cami and boy shorts set is the way to go sometimes. This powder pink cami and shorts ensemble by Bijte Lingerie is simple yet sexy.
7. KELLY’S KLOSET KERA TEDDY AND SKIRT, $36.98
I am obsessing over the Kera Teddy and skirt set from Kelly’s Kloset. Wear the bodysuit of you’re bold, attach the skirt if you’re shy. Either way, this lingerie duo is fire.
8. GABI FRESH X PLAYFUL PROMISES DEVON SET, $71.50
Can you get any sexier than this Gabi Fresh X Playful Promises Devon set? The lime mesh and black lace duo features an elastic harness around the bralette and elastic cutouts on the panties. Issa look!
9. SUZY BLACK NYC’S PEACOCK TRI-ANGLE & HIGH-WASIT BIKINI, $149.00
Suzy Black NYC’s Peacock Tri-angle and Hi-waist bikini is a must-have! It is flattering on all body types.
10. BLUE REIGN’S NOVA-K PLUNGE BRA AND MATCHING THONG, $246.91
This is just about the sexiest bra I’ve ever seen. nBlue Reign’s Nova-K blunge Bra and Matching Thong is what you wear when you’re ready to procreate. It sets the tone for the rest of your night!