Chart Choppers: A Gallery Of The Best Celebrity Teeth In The Game 

Being a celebrity means always having to look your absolute best. That use to mean having on the flyest clothes and making sure your hair is laid or your cut is fresh. But with the incline of social media came the pressure for everyone to look as perfect as (in)humanly possible. Regular folks are trying to look like celebs while celebs are trying to look like regular folks. It’s all just a never ending cycle of trying to meet impossible beauty standards.

One good thing that has come out of the standard of beauty shifting is that people care more about their personal hygiene more than ever now. Folks you never thought would have cared about having a pearly white, flawless smile are all up and through the dentists these days. Just ask Dr. Catrise Austin, D.D.S — Cardi B‘s dentist who says her business tripled after Bardi wrapped about getting a bag and fixing her teeth.

“Since the song ‘Bodak Yellow,’things have been incredible,Just this week I’ve gotten so many calls because people actually wonder ‘Who is Cardi B’s dentist?’ My business has literally tripled! Cardi B has inspired so many people to improve their smiles.”

Since then, Austin’s clientele is chock full of celebs including DJ Khaled, Common, Toni Braxton, Omarosa, and Busta Rhymes. Now that poses a serious question: who has the best choppers in the game?

@Samuel_Mark_: ASAP Rocky has the best teeth out of any celebrity, don’t @ me

Rocky’s smile is nothing to sleep on. But check out the gallery below of all the stars giving him a run for his dental money. And Happy Dentist Day!

