CLOSE
HomeNews

Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Is Showing Booty’s Run In The Family! [Photos]

Posted 12 hours ago

Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari


Cardi B is one of the biggest artists/public figures in the world right now. Many people love her for her music and personality. Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina, is equally as dope! Did we mention that Hennessy is literally Cardi’s twin?! They are both beautiful! Hennessy similar to her sister, has also made TV appearances on Love & Hip Hop.

Here are some of our favorite photos of the beautiful Hennessy Carolina

 

 

Related: QuaranBAE: Christina Milian Just Had A Baby When?! [Photos]

Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Related: Angela Simmons Thirst Trap Quarantine Photos

 

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNBPHILLY

Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Is Showing Booty’s Run In The Family! [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

💘

A post shared by @ hennessycarolina on

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

HENNESSY CAROLINA 💋

A post shared by @ hennessycarolina on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

#Throwback💘

A post shared by @ hennessycarolina on

Latest
10 items
Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Is Showing Booty’s Run…
 12 hours ago
04.16.20
10 items
Fades Offered, Love Declared During Jhené Aiko &…
 14 hours ago
04.16.20
15 items
Make Him A Plate Twitter Alarmed At Chadwick…
 15 hours ago
04.16.20
You Care: Nicki Minaj Is Still Married Despite…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Photos
Close