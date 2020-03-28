Boi-1da & Hit-Boy Held An Epic IG Live Battle & Played Some Unreleased Drake, Nipsey Hussle & Big Sean Tracks [VIDEOS]

During this quarantine process, producers have been getting it in on IG Live. First,andwent in going through their extensive catalogs of hits and bangers and on Friday night,andmade it a little international as one of Drake’s go-to producers squared off with one of LA’s biggest hitmakers.

As often as Boi-1da kept baiting Hit-Boy with the tag “I should sign to Hit-Boy cause I got all the hits, boy” and played Drake records back to back, Hit-Boy countered with Beyoncé, Nipsey Hussle and more. Once he got to his own Drake smash, “Trophies,” Hit-Boy put it in another gear. However, when Boi-1da countered with an unreleased Drake and Roddy Ricch record, Hit-Boy got the entire world talking by previewing a song of Big Sean‘s Detroit 2 featuring an unreleased Nipsey Hussle verse.

Oh and Big Sean randomly popping up to rap his verse too. Let’s go through the highlights below, including an unreleased Nas joint.

