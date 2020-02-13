CLOSE
Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Justine Skye’s Voluminous Hair

Posted February 13, 2020

Justine Skye

Source: Theo Wargo /John Lamparski/ Aaron J. Thornton / Getty


When it comes to hair and skin goals, Justine Skye is at the top of our list. If her natural curls and flawless skin could be bottled up, we’d make a killing selling melanin in a jar.

Just this week, the Collide singer debuted a new plantinum do that made us ask, “New hue, who dis?

View this post on Instagram

Never thought I’d see the day, she said 👱🏾‍♀️

A post shared by JUSTEEN (@justineskye) on

 

Just a few weeks ago, she rocked a voluminous blow-out that departed from her curly high pony and purple hair…A lewk we loved!

View this post on Instagram

Good morning from me and my healthy voluminous hair :)

A post shared by JUSTEEN (@justineskye) on

 

Can we say gorg?

2020 has been a big year for Justine, who currently launched a new makeup collection with the Lip Bar, Island Gyal Collection.

Trust: The colors are all the rage and we will be reviewing it soon, but in the meantime, let’s take a look a the West Indian beauty’s best and more versatile hair moments….

1.

View this post on Instagram

Call Me?

A post shared by JUSTEEN (@justineskye) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

groovy bb 💖

A post shared by JUSTEEN (@justineskye) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

not a princess, a QUEEN

A post shared by JUSTEEN (@justineskye) on

14.

