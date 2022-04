101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Cincinnati you showed up and showed out for our annual Easter Egg Express Drive through giveaway along with Blake Maislin! Thousands of children received Easter candy and five lucky parents unwrapped a chocolate bar with a golden ticket to receive $444 dollars from Blake Maislin himself!

We hope your families had a good time because we had a blast with you and the Easter bunny who kept the fun going the entire time! Check out the pictures and more below!

Blake Maislin and The WIZ Easter Egg Express Candy & Cash Giveaway! was originally published on rnbcincy.com