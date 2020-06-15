CLOSE
Black Music Month: 5 Tiara Thomas Songs You Need To Know Besides “Bad”

Posted 24 hours ago

2013 BET Awards - Debra Lee's Pre-BET Awards Celebration - Dinner

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/BET / Getty


Tiara Thomas is a singer-songwriter and producer from Indianapolis, Indiana. Most people got familiar with Thomas after she was featured on Wale’s 2013 hit, “Bad,” which reached number three on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs Chart.

In 2013, following the success of “Bad,” Thomas joined songwriter and producer, Rico Love’s Division 1 Label–an affiliate of Interscope Records.  In that same year, she released a five-song EP titled, Dear Sallie Mae.  

While many know Tiara Thomas for her sensual raspy tone on the hook of “Bad,’” she has created many songs that show her range in the music game. Check out 5 of her tracks you may have never heard.

1. “My Ways” (2016)

2. “Ride You Like A Wave” (2018)

3. “I Need” (2018)

4. “One Night” (2014)

5. “Tell Me Something” (2013)

