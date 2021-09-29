Bill Cosby Says R. Kelly Got “Railroaded” In Sex Crimes Trial, Twitter Replies In Disgust

R. Kelly probably needs any positive endorsement he can get after being found guilty of racketeering in his federal sex crimes trial, but maybe not from someone else with an allegedly checkered past. Bill Cosby has chimed in on Kelly’s explosive case by saying the Chicago native was “railroaded” in his case and Twitter has some thoughts.
TMZ caught up with Cosby’s representative Andrew Wyatt in Beverly Hills and obtained a statement on the comedian’s behalf regarding Kelly’s case. By way of Wyatt, Cosby says that the justice system “railroaded” Kelly and that Cosby’s and Kelly’s legal troubles were sparked because of them being successful Black men.
Wyatt also made mention of the fact that Kelly was denied bond but that Harvey Weinstein, also accused of heinous sex crimes, was able to avoid jail time. Wyatt then took a swipe at Gloria Allred, calling her legal maneuvers “racist” without a flinch.
The reactions to Bill Cosby’s statements by way of Andrew Wyatt have stirred up comments from many. We’ve got the reactions below.
—
Photo: WENN
1.
Yes, because Bill Cosby is the moral compass we’re in need of at a time like this. https://t.co/OkFD0PVaEW
— Phil Spain (@philenespanol) September 28, 2021
2.
Bill Cosby defending R. Kelly pic.twitter.com/CId5CnJSvQ
— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) September 29, 2021
3.
4.
Who had “Bill Cosby defending R. Kelly” on their 2021 Bingo card? pic.twitter.com/UKPFfEYumj
— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) September 29, 2021
5.
Bill Cosby defending R Kelly shows
that Bill has forgotten how to read the room….
— Kevin G Shinnick (@shinnick_g) September 29, 2021
6.
Really?! I know Bill Cosby is not commenting on the outcome of R. Kelly’s court case… Not him of all people! pic.twitter.com/r0yI49OxUg
— Raymond (@RonaldWilson249) September 29, 2021
7.
Bill Cosby defending R Kelly, next up Matt Gaetz and Donald Trump defend paying minors for sex, and crossing State lines with teenagers. pic.twitter.com/zYOdOPf7bM
— KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) September 29, 2021
8.
R Kelly has Bill Cosby in his corner so he's got that going for him, which is nice
— Apparent Steve (@Steverocks35) September 29, 2021
9.
Things I don’t care about:
1. What Bill Cosby thinks about anything.
— Laurie (@shesingsforfree) September 29, 2021
10.
Bill Cosby could've just slithered away from prison.
But no. Of course he's out here defending child sex trafficker R. Kelly. pic.twitter.com/xI6GKcN70K
— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) September 29, 2021
11.
Wouldn’t Bill Cosby have once dragged R Kelly because of his non-family friendly music? Now, he’s a member of the Brotherhood of Rapists.
— Stephen Robinson (@SER1897) September 29, 2021
12.
ShutThaFckUp Bill Cosby….. pic.twitter.com/UMgnHccvFg
— Coming in HOT!…President ByeDon (@JAPITTER) September 29, 2021
13.
It’s crazy when you think about the trajectories of R. Kelly and Donald Trump and Bill Cosby… All these superstars from back in the day turned out to be supervillains…
— Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) September 28, 2021
Bill Cosby Says R. Kelly Got “Railroaded” In Sex Crimes Trial, Twitter Replies In Disgust was originally published on hiphopwired.com