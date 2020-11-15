Anyone who knows thought there was no way these two would ever be in a room together, let alone have a “friendly” battle. But it’s 2020 and anything can happen—and Gucci Mane and Jeezy will be facing off in a Verzuz battle.
We’re not going to rehash why exactly LaFlare and the Snowman have been beefing for well over a decade, but just know it is very and extremely real.
This why I never would’ve guessed a Gucci x Jeezy #Verzuz battle 😂😂😭 there’s just TOO much negative energy between them. pic.twitter.com/lLxb9KJEdG
— Vongola Bo (@BoVongola) November 15, 2020
Nevertheless, on Saturday night (Nov. 15), Timbaland snapped everyone to attention when he announced the impossible.
Oooooo boyyyy NOV.19 @verzuzonline pic.twitter.com/JX6CyVuUpc
— Timbaland (@Timbaland) November 15, 2020
Billed as a “cultural celebration live from ATL,” the Gucci Mane vs Jeezy VERZUZ is going down Thursday, November 19 and kicking off at 8pm ET.
The news comes after Jeezy revealed about a week ago that he offered to battle Guwop in a Verzuz but that LaFlare had declined. We’ll surely get Gucci’s side of the matter sooner than later. And considering that Gucci’s caption when he posted the new on his IG reads, “Tell buddy Get ready Thursday Nov 19 @verzuztv Trap God vs Snowcone ,” he won’t be playing any game.
Because of the history of these two trap rappers and the petty that is the Internet, the reactions have been pricesless. Peep some of the best below and let us know who you got om Thursday in the comments.
How Gucci Mane is gonna be watching Jeezy play his songs in versuz pic.twitter.com/8ecr89oBda
— Stevie 👑 (@steviesburner2) November 15, 2020
Beef Cooked?: Gucci Mane & Jeezy Facing Off On VERZUZ, Trap Rap Twitter Is Lit was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. We’re going to guess they’ll be doing this remotely…
Gucci mane: go dig ya partna up nigga I bet he can’t he say shit— Iceberg Tee (@finesserpapi) November 15, 2020
Jeezy: pic.twitter.com/FleyyvF1KN
2.
Gucci Mane and Jeezy fans fighting over who will win on Verzuz like: pic.twitter.com/H7jZOxUYre— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) November 15, 2020
3.
Gucci Mane Versuz Jeezy! Let’s Go! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/s4GbV8nsCR— AuxGod (@TheOXGod) November 15, 2020
4.
Me on my way to the Jeezy/Gucci Verzuz pic.twitter.com/0SjO6P3Ju8— SSID/Xankind (@SSID__Ent) November 15, 2020
5.
Gucci mane: go dig ya partna up nigga I bet he can’t say shit— bruh (@thatsWhatsaName) November 15, 2020
Jeezy: pic.twitter.com/oj0ED5t6zK
6.
If Gucci and Jeezy can squash shit what's stopping us from squashing our beef and giving us a try again. pic.twitter.com/luzhKdeDz1— feb 21st ✨ (@SuckMeSloow_) November 15, 2020
7.
Gucci and Jeezy in the studio together during Verzuz pic.twitter.com/8Mqb61diUY— I’LL SLAP YO AZZ JUS CUZ OF SLAVERY (@WhattUpJT) November 15, 2020
8.
Swizz Beatz talking to Gucci before the Verzuz with Jeezy pic.twitter.com/SuyPi19kH4— I’LL SLAP YO AZZ JUS CUZ OF SLAVERY (@WhattUpJT) November 15, 2020
9.
Y'all don't understand how monumental it is for Gucci and Jeezy to be doing Versuz— Cordae' (@cordae) November 15, 2020
10.
When Jeezy laughing having a good time during the Verzuz, thinking maybe Gucci not that bad, then “The Truth” beat drops pic.twitter.com/btfYwLK71x— Lip Gallagher (@tonestradamus) November 15, 2020
11. Bruh!
Jeezy mans in heaven hearing that he willingly working with Gucci pic.twitter.com/tQSTXkzPQx— call me Scottie (@wordtocostanza) November 15, 2020
12.
Swizz at the verzuz with Gucci and Jeezy pic.twitter.com/gFfASzP60e— Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) November 15, 2020
13.
Gucci verzuz Jeezy battle is already giving me these vibes pic.twitter.com/AeRbAcXRGm— Weekly Newsical (@WeeklyNewsical) November 15, 2020
14.
That Jeezy/Gucci battle gonna have me like pic.twitter.com/C5yu9qmWBi— Cheddar Stump (@Franklinaire) November 15, 2020
15.
Gucci and Jeezy fans on the tl right now pic.twitter.com/yCGrqbMiag— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 15, 2020