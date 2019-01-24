Aquarius, the 11th astrological sign, are known for traits such as intelligence, being inventive, reformative, friendly and very involved in humanitarian duties. Ruled by planet Uranus, those who identify as the water bearer sign tend to be quiet and shy or boisterous, eccentric, and energetic. However, both are deep thinkers with a love of helping others.

Take a look at these famous Aquarians…

Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com