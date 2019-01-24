Aquarius, the 11th astrological sign, are known for traits such as intelligence, being inventive, reformative, friendly and very involved in humanitarian duties. Ruled by planet Uranus, those who identify as the water bearer sign tend to be quiet and shy or boisterous, eccentric, and energetic. However, both are deep thinkers with a love of helping others.
Take a look at these famous Aquarians…
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Oprah WinfreySource:Getty
January 29th
2. J. ColeSource:Getty
January 28th
3. Lil JonSource:Getty
January 27th
4. Alicia KeysSource:Getty
January 25th
5. Kenya MooreSource:Getty
January 24th
6. Langston HughesSource:Getty
February 1st,
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty
Portrait of Rosa Park, who organized the boycott of buses in Montgomery, Alabama, 1955, 20th century, United States, New York, Schomburg Center. (Photo by Photo12/UIG/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,new york city,lifestyles,archival,gulf coast states,1900-1909,bus,organization,schomburg center for research in black culture,montgomery – alabama,rosa parks,boycott
8. Bobby BrownSource:Getty
February 5th
9. Chris RockSource:Getty
February 7th
10. Gary ColemanSource:Getty
February 8th
11. Arsenio HallSource:Getty
February 12th
12. Ice TSource:Getty
February 12th
13. Michael JordanSource:Getty
February 17th