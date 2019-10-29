All The Looks That Shut Down The Runway At Lagos Fashion Week

When folks think of Fashion Week, they often think of New York, Milan or Paris, but be clear: Don’t ever sleep on Nigeria. Their designers and fashion scene are just as chic, innovative and forward-thinking.

Just look at this month’s Lagos Fashion Week. With bold patterns, bright colors, daring hemlines, and gorgeous gowns, the 4-day event has proven that this country’s capital is a force to be reckoned with.

So to celebrate this annual fete, here’s a look at the best looks strutting down the runway and on the streets.

