All The Looks That Shut Down The Runway At Lagos Fashion Week

Posted 18 hours ago

NIGERIA-FASHION-JERMAINE BLEU

Source: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Getty


When folks think of Fashion Week, they often think of New York, Milan or Paris, but be clear: Don’t ever sleep on Nigeria. Their designers and fashion scene are just as chic, innovative and forward-thinking.

Just look at this month’s Lagos Fashion Week. With bold patterns, bright colors, daring hemlines, and gorgeous gowns, the 4-day event has proven that this country’s capital is a force to be reckoned with.

So to celebrate this annual fete, here’s a look at the best looks strutting down the runway and on the streets.

1. EKI

EKI Source:Getty

2. Studio 189

Studio 189 Source:Getty

3. ILI (FF) Naolila (FF)

ILI (FF) Naolila (FF) Source:Getty

4. Yutee Rone

Yutee Rone Source:Getty

5. Yutee Rone

Yutee Rone Source:Getty

6. Yutee Rone

Yutee Rone Source:Getty

7. Wuman

Wuman Source:Getty

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

I have a little secret to share with y’all about how I created this Top( for a little laugh and hopefully inspiration ).#lagosfashionweek2019⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ❗️IGTV video coming soon ❗️⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ S/O ⁣ @shop__tessa for the pants , it’s a killa⁣ @hairsbychris my hair stylist ⁣ Y’all had a girl feeling and looking super nice ❤️ . ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ But meanwhile, enjoy my last few favorite shots from this look ❤️. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #imakewhatiwear #fashionbloggers #black #futuristic #minibag #sequence #fashiondesigner #fashiongirl #voguemagazine #stylepost #fashionoutfits #ootdinspo #lfw #lagosfashionweek #fashionweek #fashioninspiration #styleinspirations #personalstyleblog

A post shared by N A Y O (@thestylishnayo) on

13.

14.

15.

16. Yutee Rone

Yutee Rone Source:Getty

17. DZYN

DZYN Source:Getty

18. Jermaine Bleu

Jermaine Bleu Source:Getty

19. Studio 189

Studio 189 Source:Getty

20. Orange Culture

Orange Culture Source:Getty

21. Studio 189

Studio 189 Source:Getty

22.

23.

24.

Photos
