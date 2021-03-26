LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

stepped on the scene serving all types of black girl magic. Although I have an appreciation for her voice, I literally squeal every time she hits the red carpet or posts on Instagram and shows off those thick brown thighs. This woman is a complete mood!

We could go on and on about Ari’s music. We can even touch on how dope her personality is. She makes it a point to connect with her fans via social media by going live and letting them into her personal life. There’s no doubt in my mind a lot of us are claiming Ari as our best friend in our heads because she’s so relatable and down to earth.

As if she didn’t have any more to offer, the girl can also dress. Ari’s style, from head to toe, is dope. She’s not afraid to rock her natural mane on the red carpet while slaying us with some high-fashion looks. High slits, long furs, and monochrome looks are just a few of her noteworthy looks.

Today, 3/26, Ari Lennox turns 30. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 5 times shut the fashion game down.

5 Times Ari Lennox Refused To Take Her Foot Off Our Necks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com