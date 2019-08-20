Posted 18 hours ago
If you click on the hashtag #raisingqueens, thousands of photos of Black fathers with their Black daughters will come up. If you keep scrolling, other hashtags like #strongblackfathers will pique your interest. Despite limited depictions of Black father and daughter relationships in mainstream media, social media has a trove of powerful imagery that shows the beauty in Black fatherhood.
We complied 27 images of everyday fathers making fatherhood look good.
27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their Daughters was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Just a few more pictures that didn’t get posted from Londyn and her daddy birthday photo shoot ❤️ Their birthday is a day apart and I do my best to have them a mini daddy/daughter birthday photo shoot every year. pic.twitter.com/CVRNZbS8CR— Londyn’s Mommy ❤️ (@TheRealMe_ATS) August 14, 2019
Weekly spa talks with my baby girl, she got a little crazy with me today due to the fact that I was filing her nails a little too rough, y’all see why I can’t do anything for free, I’m charging her next week, just watch 🤣🤣🙅🏾♂️❤️❤️😘 @kensley_peyton_ @theshaderoom #blackgurlmagic #melaninpoppin #instababies #curlsforthegirls #bougiebabies #blackgirlmagic #instakids #kidsmodel @thedadgang @fatherhood_fraternity #cutebabies #blackfathers @myperfectkids @blackfathers
Double tap if we look like twins 😩❤️! Yes this is my daughter 💕
|| I’m DREADin you growing up || @berkleykayt
My daughter the only one who love my singing🤦🏾♂️😫😂
Happy Father’s Day to all! My favorite job in the world!
Father’s Day 2k19 It is because of them I am! Y’all remain blessed! ♥️
Esa noche contigo la pasé bien, (woah) Pero yo me enteré que te debes a alguien, (yeah) Y tú fallaste pero ya es tarde Y tú fallaste pero ya es tarde Lo que pasó, pasó entre tú y yo Lo que pasó, pasó entre tú y yo Lo que pasó, pasó entre tú y yo Lo que pasó, pasó entre tú y yo #FatherAndDaughter #FatherAndDaughterDance #CoolDadsRock #ClassicTune #ThrowbackSong #Reggaeton
My new dance partner made her debut this Friday night. We did the Cha cha slide, slow danced, then did Detroit Shuffle. Shout out to cousin @lonabe for teaching us😉 She’s gonna be daddy’s dance partner for life. Now it’s 3 of us. 🕺🏾 💃🏽 💃🏽 @blackdadsblog #adawnzo #harperandbaba @blackfathers @fatherhoodblog @fatherhoodisdope @dadisntanoun @blacklovedoc @thedadgang #whiteparty #familyreunion @dance @viewdancechallenge @theellenshow #detriotshuffle
Happy Father's Day To All The Dope Ass Dad's Out There. #Only1venom #Collaboration #BlackMenStyle #TheChroniclesOfMyJourney #TheLeagueOfExtraordinaryStylishMen ________________ ________________ Hat By : @Terell.shawmillinery Styled By: @Stylishrebelz All OutFit By : @Oldnavy Wrist Leather Band By: @Adoninyc Muse: @Only1venom ________________ ________________ #Blackmen #StylishRebelz #StylishRebelzNYC #StylishRebelzfashion #StylishrebelzStyle #StylishrebelzModel #Mensfashion #Fashionformation #Menwithstyle #Stylist #Highfashion #Highfashionmen #Fashion #Style #Stylishmen #Rebelfashion #TheRebelWay #Blackmenwithstyle #Menwithstyle #Menwears #StylishrebelzMen #Dappermen Follow our OFFICIAL page via Instagram, Facebook, Polyvore x Twitter @stylishrebelz @stylishrebelz
All Praise To My Great Father And Savior 💯👑🙏 My 5yr Old Blessin Puttin In Work, Time, And Dedication💯 We Love And Appreciate All Of You That Show Likes, Love and Support 💙 Shoutout To You All..AChildsPower💯 More 👊 On the way 💯 It Getz Bettah💯👑
She’s becoming a daddy’s girl. #ImNotCryingYoureCrying 😫
Esa noche contigo la pasé bien, (woah) Pero yo me enteré que te debes a alguien, (yeah) Y tú fallaste pero ya es tarde Y tú fallaste pero ya es tarde Lo que pasó, pasó entre tú y yo Lo que pasó, pasó entre tú y yo Lo que pasó, pasó entre tú y yo Lo que pasó, pasó entre tú y yo #FatherAndDaughter #FatherAndDaughterDance #CoolDadsRock #ClassicTune #ThrowbackSong #Reggaeton
I spent my weekend pampering my daughter, although I’m tired today, I enjoyed every minute. I could easily take her to a salon to get her hair done, however I decided to learn how to best care for her hair myself. Thank You YouTube!!! Doing Ava’s hair has been our most impactful bonding experience. I’ve gotten to hear all of the kid drama from school/camp, answered some of her most intriguing questions and most importantly I’ve been able to help her feel beautiful. We simply talk and the entire time she’s encouraging me along the way. Nothing is better than her running to the mirror when I’m done and she comes back to give me a big hug and kiss and says “you did a great job daddy”. So for the few hours it takes to braid her hair, it’s so worth it to see her happy and love the way she looks. These are the moments I value most in being a Dad! 💞💞💞 * * * #dadswhodohair #dadlife #fatherhood #love #dadsofinstagram #instadads #daddydaughter #dadsanddaughters #daddydaughtertime #daddyduties #daddysgirl #blackfathers #parenting #parenthood #superdad #blackdads #dadgoals #boxbraids #protectivestyles #pictureoftheday #instahair #fatheranddaughter #bonding #daughter #dad #daddy #father #ilovebeingadad #ilovemydaughter #prouddad
She kept giving Kris this adorable dreamy smile...anytime she wanted more fries on his plate 😂🍟 - - - But in all seriousness Riley is becoming more attached to Kris. He was out of town this last week and she was SO happy to see him when he returned Friday. A little girl’s first love is her Daddy. Jordyn figured it out years ago and Riley is right behind her 😍. Thankfully she still needs me for boobie milk or she’d be done with me already LMAO 🤷🏾♀️
Daddy does Maddie’s hair for today’s audition 🎥 ❤️ I will say in this business it truly helps when Mom and Dad or family members work as a team! For me as a mom is so comforting knowing Dad has this all under control on days I have meetings or can’t be there. He whipped her hair up and made it on time! ⏰Not to mention he’s a good coach for her! TEAMWORK makes the DREAM WORK! 🙌🏽💫 . . . #madelynmanette #audition #commercialaudition #nouveauxtalentmanagement #model #actress #daddydaughter #blackfathers #blackdadsrock #fatherhood #daddyonduty #fathersofinstagram #fatherdaughtergoals #fatherdaughterlove #industrykid #callmyagent #hairproblems #curlykidsrock #curlyhairkids #frobabies #curls
~ I was trying to think of the "𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁" caption... 🤔 (But instead, decided to allow the photograph to speak for itself!) ~𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗿 & 𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗮𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗲𝗿 👑 #APictureIsWorthABazillionThousandWords❤️💕 . . . .
Father and Daughter Friday #Daddysgirl #DrummerGirl 🖤💎🖤
😀 Her: “Daddy I like my hair” Me: “You look so beautiful princess” I’ll never stop complimenting my baby girl... It’s my job to be the first Man to let my daughter know how beautiful, smart and talented she is. #dadsdohairtoo #dadsofinsta #dadsofinstagram #blackfathers #sheamoisture @sheamoisture @sheamoisturebaby
