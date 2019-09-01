CLOSE
23 Times Zendaya Gave Us Euphoric Realness On The ‘Gram

Posted September 1, 2019

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty


Man, 2019 is going to be Zendaya’s year!

Not only did the 23-year-old launch her first fashion line under Tommy Hilfiger’s brand, but she’s got a dope new Vogue cover (her second so far) and is starring in the anticipated HBO show Euphoria. In the Drake produced drama, we’re seeing her like we’ve never seen her before.

Zendaya plays Rue, a lying, drug-addicted teenager who is returning to her high school after a stint in rehab. Yeah, y’all it’s dark.

She’s not Disney princess anymore…and we’re here for it.

So to celebrate her new show and her 23rd birthday on September 1, here are 23 times the actress was utter euphoria on the ‘Gram. Enjoy!

23 Times Zendaya Gave Us Euphoric Realness On The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

When in Rome

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Headed to @stephenathome 🧡

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

She’s a Virgo #TommyxZendaya

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Golden girl #TommyxZendaya

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you sun

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

I wish I could edit the damn speaker off the wall.

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

Casual

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

Vintage.

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

Glowy 💡

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

20.

View this post on Instagram

Daytime.

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

21.

22.

View this post on Instagram

The invitation said cocktail casual

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

23.

Photos
