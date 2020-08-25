12 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. The Best Of Aaliyah Aaliyah’s untimely death created a void in R&B that can never be replaced. From her trendsetting style, complex dance moves, and angelic falsetto, Aaliyah was one of the biggest superstars of the ‘90s and early 2000s. Today we remember the “One In A Million” entertainer’s greatest moments …

2. “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” Redefines R&B Two years later, in 1991, Aaliyah signed with Jive Records where she met producer and R&B star R. Kelly. Kelly nurtured Aaliyah’s career as her mentor. He began working on her debut album “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” (1994), producing and writing much of it’s funky, fresh content. The disc spawned two chart-topping singles, “Back & Forth” and “At Your Best (You Are Love),” that were certified gold.

3. Aaliyah … The Trendsetter Aaliyah’s debut album not only established her as the princess of R&B, her fashion — a combination of midriffs and baggy jeans that exposed the elastic around her underwear and oversized coats — solidified her as a style icon. While other artists wore tight-fitted clothing, Aaliyah introduced a new style that influenced her fans’ style.

4. The Swoop Bang Sunglasses over her swoop bang became a signature of Aaliyah’s style just as much as her precise dance moves and angelic vocals. Women everywhere wanted their hair to rest over their eye in the same way Aaliyah’s tresses seemed to naturally flow. Aaliyah secured her locks in place by topping off her look with a pair of designer shades.

5. Better Than The Boys Like many of the male artists in the ’90s, Aaliyah adapted bright colors and name brands like Tommy Hilfiger into her wardrobe — redefining sexy by changing the way the world looked at female artists. Not to mention, she made it look better!

6. Aaliyah Becomes A Triple Threat The 2001 film ‘Romeo Must Die’ catapulted Aaliyah into triple-threat territory. Not only could she sing and dance, but she could act as well. Aaliyah starred alongside Jet Li in the action-packed interracial love story that reached mainstream success. It debuted at No. 2 at the box office in its opening week. Aaliyah also graced the platinum soundtrack with two songs that earned her a Grammy nomination.

7. A New Image… By the time she started recording her third album, Aaliyah’s sound had matured and so did her style. Fans who were used to the singer’s boyish uniform were surprised to see Babygirl transforming before their eyes. Aaliyah rocked this Roberto Cavalli ensemble to the 2000 Video Music Awards.

8. Aaliyah Embraces Her Sexiness Aaliyah attended the 2001 Movie Awards, where she was nominated for three awards for her role in ‘Romeo Must Die,’ in a sleek black gown that showed off her shape. Gone were the days of Tommy boxers. And, who knew underneath those baggy jeans were a pair of killer legs! Once again, she had redefined sexy!

9. The New Aaliyah Five years after the release of ‘One In A Million,’ Aaliyah dropped her third and final album, ‘Aaliyah,’ in July of 2001. The disc received positive reviews from critics and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts, selling 187,000 copies in its first week. Aaliyah’s follow-up single, “Rock The Boat,” was shot in the Bahamas before she tragically died in a plane crash on the way home.

10. From Tomboy To Sex Symbol In April of 2001, Aaliyah released the lead single “We Need A Resolution” from her third album ‘Aaliyah.’ Up until that point in her career, Aaliyah had embodied a Tomboy swag, donning overalls and baggy jeans. The visuals for “We Need A Resolution” portrayed Aaliyah in a seductive light as she shined in sheer dresses, form-fitting jeans with bra tops, and snakes slithering over her body. She became a sex symbol.

11. Her Last Video Aaliyah flew to the Bahamas to film the visuals for her song “Rock The Boat.” After wrapping, she and her entourage set out to return to the U.S. They never made it. Shortly after taking off, their plane crashed about 200 feet from the runway. Aaliyah’s funeral was held on August 31, 2001. Her body was set in a silver-plated, copper-deposit casket. Twenty-two white doves were released to symbolize her life.