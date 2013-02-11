The WIZ…celebrating 25+ years of Hip Hop and R&B, featuring Elle Varner, DJ Kid Capri and Jarvis! March 30, 2013 9pm – 2pm Sharonville Convention Center

The hottest and sexiest people in the Tri-state will come together to toast it up for another anniversary!

This is a Par-tay, so we had to bring you the man who rocks from Cincinnati to Singapore, the world’s greatest DJ, Kid Capri! The WIZ Silver Anniversary Party, representing the home front Erica P will start the party!

General admission tickets are $25.

All VIP tickets are $75.

VIP includes: special parking, a designated area in the exhibit hall to enjoy the party and a special VIP room with their own cash bar and free appetizers. Possible meet and greet as well.

Tickets available at the WIZ Studios, 705 Central Ave. Suite 200, from 10am – 4:00pm

You may also purchase tickets at cincyticket.com, or Queen City Jewelry, Exclusive Ware, Beyond Image Barber Shop, and Supreme Barber Shop.

More artists to be announced!

