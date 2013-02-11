- Date/time: March 30th, 9:00pm to March 31st, 2:00am
- Venue: Sharonville Convention Center
- Address: 11355 Chester Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45246
- Web: More Info
The WIZ…celebrating 25+ years of Hip Hop and R&B, featuring Elle Varner,
DJ Kid Capri and Jarvis!
The hottest and sexiest people in the Tri-state will come together to toast it up for another anniversary!
This is a Par-tay, so we had to bring you the man who rocks from Cincinnati to Singapore, the world’s greatest DJ, Kid Capri! The WIZ Silver Anniversary Party, representing the home front Erica P will start the party!
General admission tickets are $25.
All VIP tickets are $75.
VIP includes: special parking, a designated area in the exhibit hall to enjoy the party and a special VIP room with their own cash bar and free appetizers. Possible meet and greet as well.
Tickets available at the WIZ Studios, 705 Central Ave. Suite 200, from 10am – 4:00pm
You may also purchase tickets at cincyticket.com, or Queen City Jewelry, Exclusive Ware, Beyond Image Barber Shop, and Supreme Barber Shop.
More artists to be announced!