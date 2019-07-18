Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast from From the Cincinnati Music Festival

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is broadcasting live from downtown Cincinnati Friday, July 26th from 6 to 10 on Fountain Square kicking off Cincinnati Music Festival weekend! Get up early with us as you will have a chance to win tickets to the Cincinnati Music Festival!

So come downtown bright & early for your chance to win free money and Music Fest tickets as the Rickey Smiley Morning Show broadcasts live Friday, July 26th on Fountain Square from 6 to 10!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: