Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast from From the Cincinnati Music Festival

  • Date/time: July 26th, 6:00am to 10:00am
  • Venue: Fountain Square
  • Address: 520 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is broadcasting live from downtown Cincinnati Friday, July 26th from 6 to 10 on Fountain Square kicking off Cincinnati Music Festival weekend! Get up early with us as you will have a chance to win tickets to the Cincinnati Music Festival!

So come downtown bright & early for your chance to win free money and Music Fest tickets as the Rickey Smiley Morning Show broadcasts live Friday, July 26th on Fountain Square from 6 to 10!

