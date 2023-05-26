Lil Baby Live in Concert

- Date/time: September 8th
****AG TOURING PRESENTS****
The IOU Tour
Featuring @lilbaby
Coming To A City Near You!!!!
=============
=============
9/8/23 Louisville, KY – KFC
YUM! CENTER
=============
POWERED BY:
@AGTOURING
@AGENTERTAINMENT
#AGENTERTAINMENT
#AGENTERTAINMENTTOURING
-
