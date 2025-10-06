Listen Live
The Halloween Jamboree

Radio One Cincinnati Halloween Jamboree
  • Date/time: Oct 25, 12:00pm to 3:00pm
  • Venue: Sawyer Point Park
  • Address: Cincinnati, OH
Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

101.1 The WIZ and The Law Offices of Blake Maislin present:

The Halloween Jamboree!

Pull up Saturday, October 25th from 12 to 3 PM at Sawyer Point for an afternoon of inflatables, food trucks, pumpkin painting, face painting, games, and all the candy you can handle.

RELATED: Radio One Cincinnati’s First Annual Halloween Jamboree [PHOTOS]

Bring the family, rock your costumes, and come vibe with 101.1 The WIZ and The Law Offices of Blake Maislin. You don’t want to miss it!

