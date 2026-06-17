Fill the Bin | Join Our Live Broadcasts!

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

Join Lincoln Ware, Don Juan Fasho, and Supreme & DJ Diamond on select Friday’s 10 AM to 1 PM, broadcasting LIVE outside Radio One Cincinnati for Fill the Bin Fridays!

We’re collecting new shoes and new school supplies for local families preparing for the new school year.

And that’s not all…

Donate and enter for your chance to win Cincinnati Music Festival tickets!

Help us fill the bin, support local families, and make a difference in our community.

June 26th – Lincoln Ware

July 10th – Don Juan Fasho

July 17th – Supreme & DJ Diamond



