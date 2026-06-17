Fill the Bin | Join Our Live Broadcasts!

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Colorful poster promoting a "Fill the Bin Friday Live Broadcast" event on June 26, July 10, and July 17, collecting new shoes and school supplies, with logos for radio stations WVXU and WLNK.
  • Date/time: Jun 26, 10:00am to Jul 17, 1:00pm
  • Venue: Radio One Cincinnati
  • Address: 705 Central Ave.
101.1 The WIZ COOKD DJ J Dough
Colorful poster promoting a "Fill the Bin Friday Live Broadcast" event on June 26, July 10, and July 17, collecting new shoes and school supplies, with logos for radio stations WVXU and WLNK.
Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

Join Lincoln Ware, Don Juan Fasho, and Supreme & DJ Diamond on select Friday’s 10 AM to 1 PM, broadcasting LIVE outside Radio One Cincinnati for Fill the Bin Fridays!

We’re collecting new shoes and new school supplies for local families preparing for the new school year.

And that’s not all…

Donate and enter for your chance to win Cincinnati Music Festival tickets!

Help us fill the bin, support local families, and make a difference in our community.

June 26th – Lincoln Ware

July 10th – Don Juan Fasho

July 17th – Supreme & DJ Diamond


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