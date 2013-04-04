Center for Closing The Health Gap 10th Annual Health Expo

- Date/time: April 27th, 9:00am to 6:00pm
- Venue: Washington Park
- Phone: 513-585-9872
- Address: 1230 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202
- Web: More Info
Frequently asked questions:
- Who? The Center for Closing the Health Gap is a non-profit organization focused on identifying and improving health disparities in the African American, Latino and Appalachian communities.
- What? The Health Expo will have health screenings and activities for adults and children all day. There will be entertainment, food for purchase and free fitness demonstrations. There will also be a sing out for health and educational symposiums. We will also have a world record attempt for the largest wobble dance line.
- When? Saturday, April 27th from 9am to 6pm.
- Where? Washington Park, 1230 Elm Street; Downtown Rain or Shine
- Why? This provides a full day if preventive health screenings, consultations, fitness demonstrations and information to help everyone improve their lifestyle.
- What is the cost? It is FREE! Food will be available for purchase within the park.
- Are children allowed? Yes, they must be accompanied by an adult if under the age of 16.
- What types of health screenings are there going to be? Over 15 screening will be available for adults and children combined such as blood pressure, bone density, mammograms, prostate, dental, vision, lung capacity, colon screens, stress tests, cholesterol, BMI, glucose, mental health and HIV/AIDS.
- Who is the entertainment? National Acts Midnight Star and The Deele, along with Arin Ray from the X-Factor will be performing during the day.
- What is the sing out for health? Is it a competition of singers. The grand prize is $1,000. There is a registration fee for processing. A form can me mailed to you or you can go online to register. You can compete as a solo, artist, group, ensemble or choir.
- What is the wobble world record? We are going to attempt to set a new world record for the line dance the wobble. We need 5,000 people to participate. Check the website for more details.
- Do you need insurance to get screened? No, there are FREE health screenings. You do not need any insurance.
- Will there be vendors? Yes, there will be over 40 vendors. If you want an application we can refer your name to Cassandra Robinson the Coordinator.
- How do I volunteer? Just complete the volunteer application over the phone or fax it to the office 513-585-9874. There will be training for the volunteers before the event in April. A volunteer coordinator will contact you.
- What is the website address? closingthehealthgap.org/ | @CCHGCincy | facebook.com/closingthegap
- Where can I park? Street parking is available and there is also parking available within the garage under the park.
- Can I bring a lawn chair? Yes, you may bring your own lawn chairs.
- Is there an event schedule? Please visit the website for future updates on the schedule.
