  • Date/time: Aug 14 to Aug 17
The Midwest Black Family Reunion 2025 Cincinnati

Source: The Midwest Black Family Reunion / Radio One Cincinnati

 

Join us at the 37th Annual Black Family Reunion August 14-17 2025 in Cincinnati for Entertainment, Food, Fun, Vendors, Free Health Screenings, College Tour, Parade, Job Fair opportunities, & MORE!

Click Here for additional details!

 

The Midwest Black Family Reunion 2025 Cincinnati

37th Annual Black Family Reunion  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

