50 Cent Releases Public Service Announcement

Rapper/entrepreneur 50 Cent released a statement this weekend discussing poverty, corruption and his plans to make a difference. Having already promised to feed hungry children and raise awareness about the plight of poor countries in Africa, 50 addressed what he feels is apathy amongst some of the rich and powerful.

“People don’t seem to care anymore,” he shares in the statement. “People seem to have distanced themselves from other peoples’ problems. They have been programmed not to care.”

“Politicians are corrupt,” he adds. “So many companies are corrupt and taking excessive profits in certain sectors.” He follows this up by saying people allow this to continue, despite the statistics he shares. “There are 1 billion plus people living in extreme poverty,” he notes. “You have no chance of hustling your way out of it.”

“I have woken up,” he acknowledges. “I’m not turning a blind eye anymore! I’m not playing the game anymore.”

