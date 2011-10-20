NBA STARS PLAN WORLD TOUR DURING LOCKOUT

With this NBA season in jepordy, the NBA players have made a power move if you ask me.Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Paul Pierce are among the players rumored to begin globe tour for the fans if more NBA games are canceled. According to ESPN the tour is scheduled to begin Oct. 30 and end Nov. 9 and will make stops in Puerto Rico, London, Macau, and Australia. Two games each will be played at sites in London and Australia.

FOR MORE INFO VISIT ESPN.COM

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: