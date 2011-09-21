CLOSE
It's All Black Music
Home

Fabolous After Getting “Punched” In The Face By Ray J

0 reads
Leave a comment

After Ray J’s reckless interview about his fight with Fabolous, one might think that Ray did damage to Fab’s face. Ray J even said, “Tell that ____ to send a picture of his face,” implying he landed some punches.

Here are the photos of Fabolous in concert after the fight. Does it look like he got touched by Brandy’s brother?

RELATED POSTS:

The Most Pause Worthy Moments From The Ray J & Fabolous Beef!

Ray J After His Fight With Fabolous [VIDEO]

Fabolous Clears Up Ray J Altercation On The Radio

Ray J Gets Heated Talking About His Fight With Fabolous [AUDIO]

SOURCE

fabolous , Punched , ray j

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tragic Video Shows Little Girl Doing Her Hair…
 17 hours ago
02.21.19
Wendy Williams To Return To Her Talk Show…
 18 hours ago
02.21.19
Celebrate Nina Simone’s Birthday With This Inspirational Message
 19 hours ago
02.21.19
Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Kamala Harris
 24 hours ago
02.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close