Fabolous After Getting “Punched” In The Face By Ray J

After Ray J’s reckless interview about his fight with Fabolous, one might think that Ray did damage to Fab’s face. Ray J even said, “Tell that ____ to send a picture of his face,” implying he landed some punches.

Here are the photos of Fabolous in concert after the fight. Does it look like he got touched by Brandy’s brother?

