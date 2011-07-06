Eminem Breaks Digital Sales Record

When it comes to breaking records in the hip hop arena, Eminem is the man to beat. Besides selling millions of albums in a rapidly declining industry, Em is one of two rappers to have won the Best Rap Album Grammy each time they’ve released a disc. The other person in that club is Kanye West. Today marks another milestone in the career of the Detroit rapper. It was announced that after being released about a year ago, Recovery is the first album to sell a million digital copies.

Interscope’s Vice Chairman Steve Berman stated, “Recovery selling one million digital albums is an incredible achievement by an incredible artist. I have had the pleasure of working with Eminem throughout the course of his career, and I’m delighted to be a part of yet another milestone on his amazing journey.”

Em’s manager, Paul Rosenberg added, “We are thrilled to congratulate Eminem on the history-making digital sales success of Recovery. Over the years we’ve made a concerted effort to engage Em’s online fan base so this achievement is especially rewarding. Eminem made an amazing album with Recovery and the fans responded in record numbers.”

You know how the saying goes, “Men lie. women lie. numbers don’t.” Congratulations Eminem.

