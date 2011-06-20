CLOSE
National
Home

Teacher on the Run After Giving Birth to Student’s Children

0 reads
Leave a comment

A former Texas dance teacher is on the run after it was revealed that she slept with a student and bore his two children.

Anne Lynn Montgomery, 35, has been charged with two second-degree felonies – sexual assault of a child under the age of 17 and an improper relationship between a student and an educator. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

The romance began at a Houston high school four years ago.

Read more at New York Daily News

RELATED:

Brooklyn Teacher Says She Was Fired For Praying In School

NAACP Says She Wants Teachers Investigated For “Nazi Marches”

submit to reddit

RELATED LINKS:

House Democrats Hope Weiner Resigns After Scandal

RECENT HEADLINES:

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @1011WIZF

JOIN THE OFFICIAL WIZNATION FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIZ MOBILE APP

children , fugitive , scandal , Sex , student , teacher , texas

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated…
 15 hours ago
02.22.19
Girl Scout Sells More Cookies By Putting A…
 15 hours ago
02.22.19
7 items
Celebrities Who Were Girl Scouts [PHOTOS]
 15 hours ago
02.22.19
Man Tragically Killed After Porta Potty Catches On…
 16 hours ago
02.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close