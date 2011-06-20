Teacher on the Run After Giving Birth to Student’s Children

A former Texas dance teacher is on the run after it was revealed that she slept with a student and bore his two children.
Anne Lynn Montgomery, 35, has been charged with two second-degree felonies – sexual assault of a child under the age of 17 and an improper relationship between a student and an educator. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.
The romance began at a Houston high school four years ago.
