President Obama And First Lady: Bullying Prevention

President Obama and the First Lady talk about bullying and the growing movement, led by young people, to make our communities places where young people can thrive:

(WhiteHouse.Org) While it may not always be in the headlines, bullying is an issue that affects every young person in America, and we all have a responsibility to do something about it.

Learn more about the issue at StopBullying.gov and make sure you join StopBullying.gov’s facebook page.

