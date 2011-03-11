President Obama And First Lady: Bullying Prevention

President Obama and the First Lady talk about bullying and the growing movement, led by young people, to make our communities places where young people can thrive:
(WhiteHouse.Org) While it may not always be in the headlines, bullying is an issue that affects every young person in America, and we all have a responsibility to do something about it.
Learn more about the issue at StopBullying.gov and make sure you join StopBullying.gov’s facebook page.
