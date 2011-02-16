Musiq Soulchild Replaces El DeBarge on Tour

(DETROITˆ Feb. 14) ˜ In a previous tour announcement, Universal Motown Records Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer KEM confirmed headlining dates for his 2011 U.S. „Intimacy‰ tour, including a stop at Detroit‚s Fox Theatre on Friday, March 25 at 8 p.m., with El DeBarge and Ledisi.

Due to El DeBarge’s voluntary checking into rehab, KEM has added Grammy-nominated artist and iconic soul superstar Musiq Soulchild to the line-up as a Special Guest. Musiq will replace El DeBarge and be featured on the tour, alongside Ledisi.

According to tour promoters, AEG, El DeBarge will not be on the tour due to personal reasons.

“It’s an honor to have an artist of Musiq‚s caliber join me on the tour,” said KEM. “I’m looking forward to kicking off the tour with Musiq and Ledisi, to bring our fans an evening of Intimacy.”

Musiq recently earned a Grammy Award nomination in the Best Male R&B Vocal Performance category for his featured role on Kirk Whalum’s “We‚re Still Friends.” He is slated to release his sixth album, Musiqinthemagiq in May. Musiq also just released his highly anticipated first single from the album “Anything” which features Swizz Beatz and was produced by Jerry “Wonda”Duplessis. Prior to Musiqinthemagiq, Musiq released five chart-topping studio albums.

Musiq will appear on most “Intimacy” tour dates. The “Intimacy” tour, which took its name from the title of KEM’s critically acclaimed latest album, Intimacy, featuring the Grammy -nominated hit “Why Would You Stay,”will make stops at concert halls and theatres throughout North America beginning on February 18th at the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie, Texas. For tickets and additional information, please visit the link below. http://bit.ly/eOToLi.

The announcement of Musiq joining KEM’s “Intimacy” tour marks the merging of two of R&B’s greatest talents and premiere entertainers. KEM’s standout live performances, along with Musiq‚s addition to the lineup will make the night a truly unforgettable experience not to be missed.

KEM THE “INTIMACY” TOUR 2011 DATES:

February

18 Verizon Theatre Dallas/Grand Prairie, TX

19 UNO Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA

20 BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham, AL

24 Theater at MSG (MSC only) New York City, NY

25 Tower Theatre Philadelphia, PA

26 Crown Arena Fayetteville, NC

27 Landmark Theatre Richmond, VA

March

3 Aronoff Centre Cincinnati, OH

4 Tennessee PAC Nashville, TN

5 Fox Theatre St. Louis, MO

6 Orpheum Theatre Memphis, TN

10 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA

11 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA

12 Township Auditorium Columbia, SC

13 North Charleston PAC Charleston, SC

16 Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC

17 State Theatre Cleveland, OH

18 Constitution Hall Washington, D.C.

19 Constitution Hall Washington, DC

20 Meyerhoff Hall (Ledisi only) Baltimore, MD

24 Dow Theater (Ledisi only) Saginaw, MI

25 Fox Theatre Detroit, MI

26 Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL

27 Palace Theatre Louisville, KY

30 Club Nokia (Kem only) Los Angeles, CA

31 Warfield Theatre (Kem only) San Francisco, CA

***Schedule Subject to Change

