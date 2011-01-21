We promised to bring you nothing but the exclusives in 2011 and this week, we’re keeping it moving with our very special and ultra exciting interview with R&B/soul singer and songwriter Marsha Ambrosius.

Your girl Keta Kiwi recently caught up with the burgeoning star who’s preparing for the long awaited release of her solo debut Late Nights & Early Mornings, expected to hit stores first quarter 2011. Already proven as a talented, sought after songwriter and revered platinum-selling artist, Marsha Ambrosius is meeting and welcoming the next challenge in her already impressive musical career by reinventing herself as a solo artist with her J Records debut.

As you might recall, fans already have received their first taste of the Liverpool, England native’s talent as one-half of the sultry neo-soul duo Floetry. Their 2000 debut Floetic produced signature singles like “Say Yes” and “Getting Late” as well as four Grammy nods. Following the 2005 release of their second studio album, Flo’Ology, the ladies veered creatively and personally. While the split was difficult, Marsha continued to build a name for herself as a songwriter and producer, creating “Butterflies” for the late Michael Jackson and other hits for artists such as Alicia Keys, Justin Timberlake, Jamie Foxx and Nas. She’s been nominated for a total of six Grammys and has been honored by BMI as their Songwriter of the Year.

But now, it’s her own turn in the spotlight. Check out this exclusive interview with Marsha Ambrosius as she fills us in on just how excited she is on the new album, what took so long and how her new music video for her much talked about single “Far Away” further enhances her mission to create timeless music while encouraging the world to accept people for who they are. Haven’t seen the video or heard the music yet? Continue reading and check it all out below.

Watch the official music video premiere of Marsha Ambrosius and her brand new single “Far Away” below.

LIVE FROM INSIDE THE STUDIO WITH KETA KIWI & MARSHA AMBROSIUS:

Check out this exclusive live in-studio clip from our conversation with Marsha Ambrosius!

