Tuesday Nights 10 O’ Clock Mixtape Posted! Download Now! ENJOY!

MG_8052-300x200

Your Mixin’ Vixen has another hot 10 O’ Clock Mixtape for you!

Your Mixin’ Vixen, DJ Dimepiece just posted Tuesday Nights 10 O’ Clock Mixtape for you! Download now! This mixtape includes new music from Willow Smith, Fabolous, Lloyd, Kanye West and more!

So get your iPods and Media Players ready! Preview and download now!

Download Here 11-23-10:

http://www.sendspace.com/file/tcjgj2

Here’s the link to Tuesday Night’s (11-23-10) Ustream Broadcast!

Be sure to tune into 101.1 The Wix Each and EVERY Tuesday to listen & watch The 10 O’ Clock Mixtape on a special Ustream TV Broadcast to watch DJ Dimepiece Mix LIVE!

ENJOY!!!

-DJ Dimepiece “The Mixin’ Vixen”

101.1 The Wiz!Cincinnati

“Dime Time Radio” M-F 10p-2a EST

http://twitter.com/djdimepiece

http://djdimepiece.com

10 O' Clock Mixtape , 101.1 The Wiz , broadcast , cincinnati , Dime Time Radio , Dime Time TV , dj dimepiece , Download , HIP-HOP , Music , New , Ohio , R&B , Tuesday , TV , ustream , VIDEO

