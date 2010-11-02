Chris Brown Hits the Stage with Wiz Khalifa

Last night I hit up HOB for the Wiz Khalifa X Yelawolf “Waken Baken” tour. The SOLD OUT show has been traveling the country and on the Houston leg of the tour, Yelawolf brought out Slim Thug and Bun B. Also spotted backstage were Lil Flip & Marcus Manchild.

If you haven’t had the chance to check out a Wiz Khalifa show yet, I strongly urge you to go to one! His energy and command of the stage is incredible!! After rocking the stage for about an hour & a half, Chris Brown, joined Wiz on stage for his performance of “Black and Yellow”…which…btw is my FAV song right now! Check out the pics and my exclusive video!

Chris Brown & Wiz Khalifa

Bun B & Yelawolf

Slim Thug & Yelawolf

