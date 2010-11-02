Common Calls to Make Sure You Rocked the Vote

It’s the man of the hour – DJ Skillz. I just picked up the phone today and guess who was on the other line? Mr. Smooth as Can Be himself – the one and only Common. Serving as more than just a highly appreciated and respected entertainer, Hip Hop lyricist, actor and activist Common just wanted to make sure we all know where we stand today on such a pivotal moment in our country’s history. In a nutshell, Common discussed the details of today’s midterm election plus more updates on what we can expect from his constantly evolving career in entertainment and his current projects.

Tune in below and as always, check back here online at WIZNATION.COM for more updates and exclusives coming straight from 101.1 The Wiz – Cincinnati’s only station for interactive Hip Hop and R&B.

Be sure to let us know what you thought of the interview by posting on the message boards below. Now hurry up and vote!

RELATED STORIES:

CINCINNATI’S CONVERSATION WITH PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

ACTRESS KEISHA KNIGHT PULLIAM CHATS WITH THE N.O.C.

TERRENCE J OF BET’S 106 & PARK CHATS WITH THE N.O.C.

FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA TALKS HEALTHY EATING & MIDTERM ELECTIONS

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA URGES YOU TO VOTE TODAY!

BLACK 2010 MIDTERM ELECTION CANDIDATES TO WATCH

ARE TWITTER & FACEBOOK REALLY HELPING PEOPLE GET TO THE POLLS?

Feel free to join the discussions on FACEBOOK. As you know, our Facebook profile page has bounced its capacity twice so the WizNation crew needs you to help spread the word and opt to stay connected to us by joining one of our group pages here – WIZNATION or WIZNATION CREW.

For faster updates and special notices, follow us on TWITTER (@1011WIZF). As always, keep up with us onBLACKPLANET and check out all of our video exclusives on YOUTUBE, too. Tell us what you think and don’t forget to post your comments below right here on WIZNATION.COM.