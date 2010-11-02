Rick Ross Imposter Identified at Howard University Homecoming

If you were by our promo trucks in the McDonald’s parking lot during Yardfest than you probably got duped into thinking that Rick Ross, who was headlining the homecoming event, was hanging out with the people. Unfortunately, the “Bawse” in the parking lot was a Rozay impostor. He told us it was his Halloween costume and was just milking the moment.

Shouts out to EZ Street for capturing this.

CHECK OUT EVERYTHING HU HOMECOMING RELATED

Check out the video below.

MORE HOWARD UNIVERSITY HOMECOMING 2010 COVERAGE

