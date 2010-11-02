CLOSE
Cincy
Monday Nights 10 O’ Clock Mixtape Posted! Download Now! ENJOY!

Your Mixin’ Vixen has another hot 10 O’ Clock Mixtape for you!

Your Mixin’ Vixen, DJ Dimepiece just posted Monday Nights 10 O’ Clock Mixtape for you! Download now! This mixtape includes new music from Willow Smith, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Kanye West and more!

So get your iPods and Media Players ready! Preview and download now!

Download Here 11-1-10:

http://www.sendspace.com/file/ztznfj

Here’s the link to Tuesday Night’s (10-26-10) Ustream Broadcast!

Be sure to tune into 101.1 The Wix Each and EVERY Tuesday to listen & watch The 10 O’ Clock Mixtape on a special Ustream TV Broadcast to watch DJ Dimepiece Mix LIVE!

ENJOY!!!

-DJ Dimepiece “The Mixin’ Vixen”

101.1 The Wiz!Cincinnati

“Dime Time Radio” M-F 10p-2a EST

http://twitter.com/djdimepiece

http://djdimepiece.com

