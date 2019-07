You’ve heard the record inside the mix and at the clubs! Now, watch how sexy it gets as Lloyd brings us Lay It Down. This Polow Da Don track comes from Lloyd’s fourth studio album King of Hearts. How are you feeling Lloyd’s new hair cut? I admit, I like Lloyd with his beautiful long mane. I suppose it will grow on me. Expect King of Hearts to drop 2011! In the meantime watch the video exclusive below…

