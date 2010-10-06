CLOSE
Willow Smith And Nicki Minaj's "Whip My Hair (Remix)" [NEW MUSIC

Willow Smith & Nicki Minaj’s “Whip My Hair (Remix)” [NEW MUSIC]

I seen a remix coming with Willow’s new single “Whip My Hair” but guess which rap diva jumped on the track? Check out the audio here.

The official remix to Willow Smith’s hit “Whip My Hair” features Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj reminisces about her high school days, popping her gum and eyeing the jocks, on the beginning the track before letting Willow finish it off.

As animated and cartoon-y as Nicki Minaj can be (like on her and will.i.am’s “Check It Out”), she’s pretty tame on this track – which is surprising considering it’s sung by a 9-year-old.

-DJ Dimepiece “The Mixin’ Vixen”

