Attention Emcees! Blackplanet.com Is Giving You One Minute To Shine!

One Minute To Shine is an online competition that was so successful the first time around in March, that BlackPlanet is bringing it back! This competition is hosted by Black Sheeps very own “Dres”. He will be helping us judge and tally the votes to determine the winner.

If you have talent and think you?ve got what it takes to make it to the top, it’s your time to shine.To enter you must submit a 1-minute video of yourself performing a popular song of your choice or an original composition. All Contestants will be viewed and judged by our selected judging committee, which will condense finalist down to 6 finalists. The Grand Prize winner will be selected by BlackPlanet.com members!

Are you ready?

http://www.blackplanet.com/groups/group.html?group_url_name=oneminutetoshine

